Man posing as MHA official threatens Delhi cops, held in Noida

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an official in the office of the officer on special duty (OSD) in the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and threatening police officers over a property dispute in Brijpuri in northeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday. Navin Kumar Singh was arrested from Noida Sector 51 on Sunday (Representational image)

The accused, Navin Kumar Singh, was out on bail since July after being arrested earlier this year for duping a south Delhi resident of ₹2 crore on the pretext of getting Rajya Sabha membership.

Singh was arrested from Noida Sector 51 on Sunday. He has been booked for cheating by personation, criminal intimidation and impersonating a public servant.

On October 10, the Dayalpur police station received a call regarding a property trespassing in Brijpuri, said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya . A team led by sub-inspector Ravi Poonia went there and found that two men, Sanjay Kumar and Tohid Malik, claimed themselves as owners of the property. Malik, however, failed to submit them.

A man claiming to be from the OSD office of MHA and an acquaintance of Malik, called the SI and threatened that he would face dire consequences if the possession of the property was not given to Malik. The caller made similar calls to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Gokalpuri, Deepak Chandra. Later, the man came to the police station, met the station house officer (SHO), and made similar threats. The SHO directed him to produce the ownership documents.

“Police identified the man as a habitual impersonator who claimed himself to be a senior official in the MHA and pressured government officials to give undue advantage to his clients. Accordingly, a case was registered, and Singh was arrested after his hideout in Noida was located through technical and manual investigation,” added the DCP.

Singh was involved in at least four similar cases registered in Delhi and Chandigarh in the past eight years, police said.