Dec 28, 2025
Man shot in Northeast Delhi over parking dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 03:28 am IST

According to police, at around 7.16 pm, the victim, Prince, was found injured by locals. The accused has not been identified yet and is still on the run.

A 19-year-old man was shot on Friday by another person, with whom he was allegedly quarrelling in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar due to a dispute over vehicle parking and a pet dog, said police on Saturday.

Police said that Prince suffered a bullet injury on his abdomen and is currently undergoing treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

To be sure, police did not confirm whether a case was filed, but said that a probe is underway.

“During the investigation, it came to light that there had been previous quarrels between both of them over issues related to vehicle parking as well as the handling of a pet dog owned by the neighbour of the victim. Due to this, preventive action had been taken by Karawal Nagar police station earlier. Teams have been deployed to collect evidence to ascertain the facts and arrest the accused. Further investigation in the case is underway,” said Ashish Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northeast).

“The arguments, which had occurred on earlier occasions resurfaced and escalated further which eventually led to the firing,” said a police officer involved in the case.

A 19-year-old man named Prince was shot in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar during a dispute over vehicle parking and a pet dog. The incident occurred around 7:16 pm, and the shooter remains unidentified and at large. Prince is hospitalized with a bullet wound. Previous quarrels prompted police preventive action, and an investigation is ongoing.