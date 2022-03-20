Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker

  The arrested men were identified as Dharmendra Rai, 54, the kiosk owner, his two sons Ramanuj Rai, 29, and Sachin Rai, 22, and his employee, Vakil Ahmed, 23. A bloodstained knife that was used to stab the man was recovered from the juvenile accused, said DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.
While the four alleged accused — the 54-year-old kiosk owner, his two sons and an employee who was hit by the motorcycle — were arrested, the minor boy, aged around 17 years, was apprehended. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
While the four alleged accused — the 54-year-old kiosk owner, his two sons and an employee who was hit by the motorcycle — were arrested, the minor boy, aged around 17 years, was apprehended.
Published on Mar 20, 2022
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

 A 29-year-old man, who had lost his job to the Covid-19 lockdown, was thrashed and stabbed to death allegedly by a group of five persons, including a minor boy, following an argument that arose after the man’s motorcycle brushed against one of them at a pan kiosk near PVR Naraina in west Delhi on Friday, police said.

All five were booked for murder with common intention, a case regarding which was registered at the Naraina police station, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.

The arrested men were identified as Dharmendra Rai, 54, the kiosk owner, his two sons Ramanuj Rai, 29, and Sachin Rai, 22, and his employee, Vakil Ahmed, 23. A bloodstained knife that was used to stab the man was recovered from the juvenile accused, said the DCP.

The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.

Around 9.30pm on Friday, Shiva, along with three friends, went to the kiosk to have paan. Shiva was riding a bike and it allegedly brushed past Ahmed, the salesman of the kiosk. Soon, an altercation broke out between them. During the melee, Rai allegedly took out a knife from his shop and handed it over to the juvenile, who allegedly stabbed Shiva in the chest fatally.

In another case, a 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver with a sharp object following an altercation over fare near Palam flyover in south-west Delhi on Wednesday night.

Sunday, March 20, 2022
