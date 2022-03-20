Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
- The arrested men were identified as Dharmendra Rai, 54, the kiosk owner, his two sons Ramanuj Rai, 29, and Sachin Rai, 22, and his employee, Vakil Ahmed, 23. A bloodstained knife that was used to stab the man was recovered from the juvenile accused, said DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.
A 29-year-old man, who had lost his job to the Covid-19 lockdown, was thrashed and stabbed to death allegedly by a group of five persons, including a minor boy, following an argument that arose after the man’s motorcycle brushed against one of them at a pan kiosk near PVR Naraina in west Delhi on Friday, police said.
All five were booked for murder with common intention, a case regarding which was registered at the Naraina police station, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.
The arrested men were identified as Dharmendra Rai, 54, the kiosk owner, his two sons Ramanuj Rai, 29, and Sachin Rai, 22, and his employee, Vakil Ahmed, 23. A bloodstained knife that was used to stab the man was recovered from the juvenile accused, said the DCP.
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
Around 9.30pm on Friday, Shiva, along with three friends, went to the kiosk to have paan. Shiva was riding a bike and it allegedly brushed past Ahmed, the salesman of the kiosk. Soon, an altercation broke out between them. During the melee, Rai allegedly took out a knife from his shop and handed it over to the juvenile, who allegedly stabbed Shiva in the chest fatally.
In another case, a 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver with a sharp object following an altercation over fare near Palam flyover in south-west Delhi on Wednesday night.
-
On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations
Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.
-
13-year-old, mother killed as speeding car hits auto in Delhi's Barapullah
The errant vehicle, a Tata Nexon car, also hit another taxi, a Swift Dzire car, but its occupants -- a driver and a woman passenger -- escaped unhurt. The driver of the taxi claimed that there were three people in the Nexon car and that they fled from the spot immediately after the accident, leaving the crashed car behind.
-
IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue
In Delhi and rest of northwest India, the heat is mainly due to lack of any active pre-monsoon activity that breaks the heat spell, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.
-
Minor girl raped by her father and brother: Pune Police
A case has been registered against four members of the survivor’s family under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
-
Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love
There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics