1 dead, 2 injured as robbers go on stabbing spree in North East Delhi

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death, and two others sustained injuries in three separate incidents where three robbers went on a stabbing spree in North East Delhi on Friday night, police said on Saturday, adding they have arrested two of the three accused. (Representative Photo)

Police said they received three PCR calls related to incidents of stabbing at the Welcome police station between Friday night and early Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (North East) Joy Tirkey said that Gufran Khan, 32, died of stab wounds, while Sher Mohammad, 25, and Sharik Khan, 22, were severely injured and have been admitted to the hospital.

All three are residents of the Welcome area, he said.

“We have arrested two men identified as Kapil Chaudhary, 25 and Sohail Khan, 22,” said the DCP.

Police said that all of the accused were under heavy influence of alcohol and were carrying knives.

Upon interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that the three of them were drinking at night and hatched a plan to rob people and hence went on a stabbing and robbery spree in the area.

Police said that two of the three men have previous criminal records.

