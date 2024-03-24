 Man stabs woman for ‘making fun of him’ in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; arrested | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man stabs woman for ‘making fun of him’ in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; arrested

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Aman informed the police that students in Mukherjee Nagar often mocked him and labelled him as 'crazy'.

A man has been arrested by the police for stabbing a woman in broad daylight in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Friday. The incident, which was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media, showed the accused attacking the woman with a knife multiple times.

The accused said that the woman also taunted him, leading him to grab a knife from a nearby vegetable vendor and assault her in anger. (ANI/X)
The accused said that the woman also taunted him, leading him to grab a knife from a nearby vegetable vendor and assault her in anger. (ANI/X)

As reported by News18, authorities identified the accused as Aman, a local resident working as a cook in a paying guest accommodation in the area.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Aman informed the police that students in Mukherjee Nagar often mocked him and labelled him as 'crazy'. He mentioned that the woman also taunted him, leading him to grab a knife from a nearby vegetable vendor and assault her in anger.

A passerby intervened, preventing the woman from sustaining severe injuries. News Agency ANI stated that the victim was in stable condition and out of danger.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the suspect is seen sprinting toward the woman. He forcefully pushes her to the ground and proceeds to stab her repeatedly with a knife, approximately four to five times. A bystander on a motorcycle attempts to intervene and apprehend the suspect. Despite the bystander's efforts, the suspect manages to evade capture and attempts to assault the woman once more. Fortunately, another individual intervenes and prevents further harm. The suspect is then seen trying to escape from the scene. He was later arrested by the police.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / Man stabs woman for ‘making fun of him’ in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On