Man steals 4.5 lakh from employer, tries to flee Delhi, nabbed

A man who stole around ₹4.5 lakh from his employer was arrested from Anand Vihar bus terminal on his way out of the city. Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Gaurav Sharma said police have recovered around ₹4.40 lakh from his possession, while the suspect , later identified as Prabhakar Saket, bought shoes and clothes with the remaining money. Saket was fleeing to his village in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, at the time of his arrest, police said.

DCP Sharma said Saket’s employer, Bhupinder Kumar, filed a complaint against him, alleging that the man had stolen around ₹4.5 lakh from him. Kumar said he had kept the money inside the car and parked it at Manglapuri. He said his employer Saket, who worked as his driver for the last six years, went missing along with the cash.

“On the basis of technical surveillance and with the help of the complainant, police successfully nabbed the accused from Anand Vihar bus terminal while he was trying to flee Delhi with the stolen amount. The accused Prabhakar Saket was working as a driver for the last six years,” said DCP Sharma.