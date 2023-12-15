close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Mandaviya inaugurates CGHS Wellness Centres in NITRD, Delhi

Mandaviya inaugurates CGHS Wellness Centres in NITRD, Delhi

PTI |
Dec 15, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Mandaviya inaugurates CGHS Wellness Centres in NITRD, Delhi

"Earlier, private hospitals would give the last priority to CGHS beneficiaries due to various reasons, including delayed payment from the government. Now, due to the timely resolution of the issues regarding their pending payments, CGHS beneficiaries are getting top priority," he said.

HT Image
HT Image

Mandaviya inaugurated three Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centres and a robotic surgery unit at the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases in Delhi on Friday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out