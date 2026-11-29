NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday framed murder charges against five men accused of murdering a Manipuri musician at Kilokari village in Sunlight Colony on September 7, observing that prosecution evidence prima facie established that the victim was subjected to a “sustained and violent assault” by multiple persons, resulting in his death. Musician and guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh (HT Archive) more

Additional sessions judge Anuj Agrawal of Saket courts said the material collected during the investigation was sufficient to put the accused, Bharat Kumar, 19, Deepanshu, 21, Ramzan Khan, 22, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, and Pramod, 26, on trial for murder, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt. The court, however, discharged two other accused, Mannu and Vijay, holding that evidence did not establish their alleged role in facilitating the assault.

The trial for another accused, a juvenile, will be held separately by the Juvenile Justice Board.

All five accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case proceeds to the prosecution evidence stage, scheduled for January 4. The prosecution was represented by additional public prosecutor AT Ansari.

On the intervening night of September 6 and 7, the victim, C Vikram Singh, was beaten to death following a confrontation with a group of men outside his residence in Sunlight Colony. As per the police report, Singh objected to the group making noise late at night, following which the group entered the building and allegedly assaulted him on the third floor. Singh was rushed to Holy Family Hospital but succumbed to his injuries in the morning.

The five accused are charged with specific roles in the assault, with a juvenile and other accused stated to have assaulted and restrained the victim. Ramzan was specifically accused of using a broom during the attack.

The court noted that the post-mortem report recorded multiple external and internal injuries, including fractured ribs and a lacerated spleen. The cause of death was attributed to haemorrhagic shock consequent upon blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. “The medical evidence, when considered alongside the statements of witnesses and CCTV footage, prima facie establishes that the deceased was subjected to a sustained and violent assault by multiple persons,” the judge observed.

The court’s decision to discharge the two other accused, Mannu and Vijay, was based primarily on discrepancies in the successive statements of a key eyewitness, a 16-year-old boy, who knew the accused and had intervened during the incident.

In his statement to the police on September 14, the boy alleged that Mannu and Vijay accompanied him towards the building and remained on the ground floor to keep watch while the others proceeded upstairs. The prosecution claimed that the two men were tasked with preventing the victim from escaping or anyone from going upstairs to rescue him. However, in his subsequent statement recorded before a magistrate on September 15, the boy did not attribute any such role to either man.

The court noted that the CCTV footage from cameras installed in the building supported the sequence described in the eyewitness’s subsequent statement. “The allegation of keeping watch at the gate is the very foundation of the prosecution’s case concerning the alleged facilitating role of Mannu and Vijay,” the judge said, adding that the omission of this allegation in the subsequent statement could not be treated as an ordinary omission concerning an incidental detail.

The court also observed that establishing the identity of a person appearing in CCTV footage was different from establishing his participation in an offence. “The distinction between being present at the gate and consciously standing guard to facilitate a criminal assault is material and cannot be obliterated by drawing an inference unsupported by the remaining circumstances,” the judge said.

Charges of voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force were also framed, for allegedly pushing the minor while fleeing the scene after assaulting Singh. The judge noted that the minor had specifically mentioned the incident in his statement recorded before the magistrate.

The court framed additional charges under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 131 (assault or criminal force) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 190 BNS, against the five accused.

It also noted that a court is not bound by the specific penal provisions invoked by the investigating agency and may frame additional charges if the material collected during the investigation discloses the commission of an offence.