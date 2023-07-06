3 killed, 8 injured as van jumps divider, crashes into DTC bus in northeast Delhi

At least three people were killed and eight others injured after a Maruti Eeco Van carrying 11 people jumped the road divider and crashed into a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus plying on the opposite carriageway, police said. Van-bus head on collision in northeast Delhi (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the incident took on Thursday around 12.30pm in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar. The Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider on the flyover near the Loni roundabout and collided head-on with a DTC AC bus coming from the other side, he said.

“The DTC bus was going from Bhajanpura to Nand Nagri while the van was on the opposite carriageway. There were 11 persons travelling in the Eeco van which was being run as a taxi. The injured were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, where three of them were declared brought dead. The reason behind the mishap is being ascertained,” added DCP Tirkey.

Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station.

Police have identified one of the deceased as Savita, 55, mother-in-law of Nand Kishore Chowdhary, who was among the injured occupants of the van. The identification of the two other deceased is yet to be done, said the police.

The injured adults were identified as Nitesh, 25, Nand Kishore Chowdhary, 45, his wife Reena, 42, Moti Singh, 35, and Manzoor Ansari, 35, police said.

