Massive fire breaks out near Modi Mill flyover in Delhi, traffic affected on Mathura road: Cops

A massive fire broke out in the forest area near the Modi Mill flyover in central Delhi on Saturday evening, causing traffic snarls, the Delhi traffic police said. According to the fire service department, seven fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, reported ANI. There are no reports of casualties or injuries in the incident. Massive fire breaks out near Modi Mill flyover in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert saying vehicular movement has been affected on the Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital. The police advised commuters to avoid the adjoining roads near the Modi Mill flyover.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura road. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Further details are awaited.