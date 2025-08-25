MCD: All captured dogs released; process begun to set up 2 new shelters

After the Supreme Court’s modified order regarding stray dogs in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will soon initiate ground inspections for setting up two new dog shelter homes, officials said on Monday. They added that all dogs captured from areas around the Red Fort have been released where they were caught. Stray dogs in Lodhi Garden on Saturday. (PTI)

A senior MCD official said that the civic body released 700 dogs which were caught from areas around the Red Fort in view of security on Independence Day. “As per the previous court order, these dogs were not expected to be released back but the modified order states that barring rabid and ferocious dogs, all dogs need to be released back,” the official said.

In the wake of the SC’s order, MCD has begun the process of setting up permanent dog shelters at two sites in Dwarka Sector 29 and Bela Road. “The shelters set up at these places will only be used to keep sick and violent dogs. Currently, MCD does not have any permanent shelters,” the official added. The MCD sub-committee on the issue of stray dogs is expected to inspect these two sites in the coming days.

A second MCD official said: “We have identified two places to build a permanent shelter home. The corporation’s sterilisation centre is based in Dwarka Sector 29 and can keep 300 dogs, but it also has a vast open area where a shelter can be set up and more than 1,200 dogs can be kept,” the official added. Civic officials confirmed that all dogs from Rohini ABC centre have also been released back.

Protests had erupted outside an MCD animal birth control (ABC) centre ABC) – one of the 20 such centres in Delhi – in Rohini Sector 27 late Friday night with locals and dog activists alleging inhumane treatment of dogs and rampant violations of ABC rules, 2023.