MCD approves PPP model for MRI, CT scan services in 3 Delhi hospitals

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) health department has cleared project to start advanced diagnostic imaging services such as MRI and CT scan on public-private partnership (PPP) mode with private labs in Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine & Tuberculosis (RBIPMT), officials said. Hospitals identified are Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine & Tuberculosis (RBIPMT). (Representative photo)

A senior official said MCD hospitals mainly cater to patients from EWS section but lack imaging services, forcing them to go to private labs. “The proposal was prepared following a request from Swami Dayanand Hospital for an integrated imaging centre (MRI & CT scan). Adequate space is available in all three hospitals for establishment of modern imaging facilities,” official added.

The project aims to strengthen advanced diagnostic services for trauma care, emergency management, oncology, neurological disorders, pulmonary and tuberculosis-related diseases, ICU management, surgical planning and critical care services, they added.

The three hospitals together handled over 3 million OPD patients and over 142,000 IPD patients in last two years, indicating rising demand for advanced radiology services.

“At present, many EWS patients visiting MCD hospitals are compelled to undergo expensive CT and MRI tests at private centres, causing financial burden and delay in treatment. The project aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure by making affordable CT and MRI services available within MCD hospitals at regulated CGHS-linked rates,” the proposal read.

Under the framework, the private partner will undertake investment, procurement, installation, operation and maintenance of the equipment. “Modern 128 Slice CT and 1.5 Tesla MRI systems are proposed and rates shall remain regulated through CGHS benchmark rates. Bidders shall compete through percentage discount-based transparent bidding,” it added.

MCD has also proposed a cluster-based model covering all three hospitals to improve operational viability, encourage better bidder participation and ensure standardised service delivery across institutions. “The proposal will require clearance from the house of councillors,” official added.