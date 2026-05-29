MCD cancels polls for vacant standing, ward committee posts without citing reason

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday announced that it has cancelled elections for the six currently vacant standing committee seats and the posts of chairman and vice-chairman of the ward committees which were scheduled for June 3, without citing a reason. Councillors from across parties have said many important projects have been delayed because of this. A notice sent by the Municipal secretary to all members of the corporation said, “The entire election process is cancelled until further orders. It is issued by order of the competent authorities.” (HT Archive)

A notice sent by the Municipal secretary to all members of the corporation said, “The entire election process is cancelled until further orders. It is issued by order of the competent authorities.”

HT has seen the document.

Elections were earlier scheduled for June 3 and that the last date for the filing of nomination papers was May 29.

MCD did not respond to requests for comment

Six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members had retired from the 18-member standing committee after an official draw of lots process was completed on March 31. Since then, the committee has been on pause, with financial-related decisions that fall solely under its purview on hold until new members are selected and the vacant seats are filled.

Speaking to HT, BJP’s Rajpal Singh said, “Many things have been delayed due to this, including many issues related to the budget, and the money under various plans. Nothing can be implemented until the standing committee seats are filled.” Rajpal was one of the standing committee members who had retired on March 31.

AAP councillor Praveen Rajput said, at a press conference on Thursday, that due to the delay, the MCD had been unable to operate. “Since March 31, owing to the ongoing election process, no new meetings can be convened, nor can any new agendas be taken up for consideration. No agenda items could be passed during the Standing Committee meetings held on February 23 and March 25. Due to internal infighting within the BJP, the months of February, March, April, and May have been squandered; furthermore, it is virtually certain that no public-interest issues will be passed in June either. In this manner, the BJP has wasted five months of the Delhi public’s time.”

The BJP currently holds control of the MCD.

Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma told HT that the corporation was trying to hold the election soon. “We are trying to conduct it within the coming 10 to 15 days. Additionally, work is not being delayed, as if there is any urgent work which has to carried out, we can give it anticipatory approval,” she said.