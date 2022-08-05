MCD delimitation panel to hire consultants to expedite boundary framing
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started hiring consultants, officials who have worked with Census and election commissions, to help the delimitation panel which is engaged in redrawing boundaries of municipal wards in the national Capital.
A senior official privy to the process said that the panel is expected to complete the exercise and submit a report to the central government in the next three months.
“The delimitation panel was constituted on July 8, 2022. It was asked to submit a report to the Centre in four months. We need to expedite the process and therefore we have sought help from people who are experienced in such matters,” the official said.
Last week, MCD issued circular advertising the posts of consultants, who could be retired officers of election commission of India/state election commissions or retired officials from the directorate of census operations. The consultants will be on civic body’s rolls for at least six months and the period can be extended up to five years, the circulars said. While the delimitation commissions in past have also sought assistance of MLAs and councillors, the current panel does not have any such plans, an official from state election commission said.
According to the detailed guidelines for the delimitation exercise that were issued by the ministry of home affairs on July 22 2022, there will be a total of 250 wards in Delhi, Census 2011 data will be used for the exercise and the reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes will be determined, according to the provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.
“The wards shall be so delimited that population of each ward shall, as far as practicable, be same throughout the area of corporations. According to 2011 Census, Delhi’s population of 16,787,941 was divided into 272 wards. The new average number of voters per ward is expected to be around 67,000 but a variation of 10% will be permitted so as to ensure that each ward has distinct geographical area with a well-defined physical boundary such as roads, drains etc,” a state election commission official associated with the process said. The number of wards reserved for SC candidates could be 40.
“Of these 40 wards, 20 will be reserved for SC women candidates. Also, half of the remaining 210 wards will be reserved for women candidates from the general category,” the official.
Fixing the terms of reference for the panel, the Centre had said that each assembly constituency will be divided into a minimum of three wards with a maximum deviation of population of plus or minus 10% may be acceptable. HT has seen a copy of the Centre’s communication issued by the undersecretary to government of India, CP Vinod Kumar.
FSDA drive against trans-fats in U.P.: Random sample collection of edible oil now on
The Food Safety and Drug Administration department has started a surveillance campaign across the state, aiming to check the level of trans-fat (trans-unsaturated fatty acids) being sold in edible oil in the state. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had capped trans fatty acids in oils at 2%. “Sampling has begun and by August 14, the collection of samples will be complete,” said Anita Singh, commissioner food safety, UP.
Experts call for caution as Covid-19 cases rise again in Ghaziabad
Data obtained from the Ghaziabad district health department shows that Covid-19 cases have risen by at least three times in the four days of August. From 22 confirmed cases recorded on August 1, it rose to 56 cases on August 2, and again to 101 cases on Thursday (August 4). The positivity rate stood at 1.08% during the fortnight from July 21 to August 4 with 581 samples returning positive of the 53,705 samples tested.
No Delhi civic body official to spend over 3 years in ‘sensitive’ departments
Officials posted in 14 departments of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be transferred out after a maximum tenure of three years, and there will be a mandatory cooling off period before reposting, according to new rules issued by the civic body's central establishment department, officials aware of the matter said. From framing of recruitment regulations to transfer postings of administration, the CED essentially acts as director of personnel.
BHU V-C highlights varsity approach to fighting drug menace
Banaras Hindu University vice-chancellor prof Sudhir Kumar Jain has said that universities and educational institutions have a big role to play in the fight against drug abuse and addiction, and in safeguarding the youth. Jain was speaking during a National Youth and Students' Interaction Program on 'Nashe Se Azaadi' on Thursday. Seventy-five institutions from all over the country joined the programme as did vice-chancellors from select universities, who shared their ideas and experiences.
As Delhi chalks out new liquor policy, traders pitch in with ideas
The city's liquor traders have requested the state government that they should be allowed to run their vends even beyond August 31, when their licences under the current excise policy will expire, according to officials aware of the matter. The traders made the suggestion in a meeting with Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday evening, which came in the backdrop of uncertainty over the continuation of private vends.
