MCD election 2022 result in Satyendar Jain's constituency: 'How long can Kejriwal...' attacks BJP

Delhi BJP on Wednesday asked how long Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be shielding jailed minister Satyendar Jain as three wards of Jain's Shakur Basti constituency went to the BJP, the party claimed as the counting was going on towards a nail-biting finish between the AAP and the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "BJP wins all three wards in Satyendra Jain's constituency Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar and Saraswati Vihar. How long can Kejriwal still defend a corrupt minister who has not got bail from courts for 5 months?"

BJP wins all the three wards in Satyendra Jain's constituency Rani Bagh ,Paschim Vihar and Saraswati Vihar



How long can Kejriwal still defend a corrupt minister who has not got bail from courts for 5 months ? pic.twitter.com/ZaBrFCTVz4 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 7, 2022

As the counting began at 8am, it was a seesaw battle between the AAP and the BJP with both locked in a neck-and-neck fight. BJP was ahead in the early trends, though AAP overtook BJP as the results were announced and went past the halfway mark. BJP remained in the second spot consistently breathing on the neck of AAP, thrashing Congress from the fight altogether.

“The MCD election results are a vote against AAP's dismal performance in Delhi Government. AAP which won almost 54% vote share in 2020 is down by a whopping 12%. BJP is up by more than 1% vote share despite 15 years of anti incumbency. BJP is fighting strong at 104 as of now,” Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted around 1pm.

Satyendar Jain became an election issue between the AAP and the BJP as several CCTV footages were leaked in the run-up to the polls accusing the jailed minister of breaking laws inside Tihar jail. In regular attacks and counter-attacks, the BJP claimed

