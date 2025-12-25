MCD initiates action against 470 restaurants, clubs for violating trade license norms

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee on Wednesday issued directions to intensify prosecution against 470 restaurants and clubs post Goa club fire case. A separate committee will be formed to ensure safety and fire regulations are being complied in private primary schools. (HT archive)

A separate committee will be formed to ensure safety and fire regulations are being complied with in private primary schools across the city, said officials. The public health department informed the committee that out of 3,511 restaurants, bars and clubs in the city, 2,360 have been inspected.

Officials added that 1,994 units complied with the norms and 364 did not have valid health trade licenses. “We have launched prosecution proceedings against 470 units. Several units were found violating safety norms prescribed in the trade license regime. Four restaurants have been sealed in West and Najafgarh zone,” official added.

Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said that a detailed report on the action being taken against illegally operating hotels, bars and restaurants in Delhi should be presented in the next meeting. “We have directed the officials to identify establishments with renewed licenses and those operating without permission or in violation of rules. No laxity would be tolerated in matters related to the health, safety and convenience of citizens,” she added.

Discussions were also held on topics ranging from air pollution control, stray animals, transfer of teachers, and recognition of private schools. Several councilors flagged that the private primary schools, which have been granted recognition by the MCD education department, are not complying with basic safety norms. Committee member Satyapal Singh said that children cannot be allowed to be pushed in congested small schools.

“A committee would be formed regarding grant of recognition to private primary schools so that schools complying with the rules are granted recognition and the quality of education is ensured,” Sharma said.

Air pollution issue dominated the proceedings with AAP members pointing out the failure of the government in tackling bad air. LOP Ankush Narang criticised the MCD for not closing down its toll plazas despite the Supreme Court directions. “If the government were to close the MCD toll plazas, the pollution caused by traffic congestion would be eliminated. The completely failed BJP government in Delhi is resorting to spraying water at monitoring stations to artificially lower the AQI readings,” added Narang.

Meanwhile, several BJP councilors raised questions about pollution, sanitation, and teacher transfers. Rajpal Singh, BJP member from central zone said that despite several measures suggested by the committee earlier, officials have failed to take action. “Why have we done nothing to reduce pollution from the cremation grounds? Officials are just stalling any solution,” he added. Sharma said that steps on pilot basis will be taken at three large cremation grounds.