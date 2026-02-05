New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has rolled out an extensive plan to spruce up the city and ensure smooth civic arrangements as the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 is set to bring global leaders and industry heads to the national capital later this month. MCD launches major clean-up drive ahead of India-AI summit

The summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, is expected to host Heads of State, ministers, senior policymakers, global CEOs and academicians. Officials say the event, billed as the first global AI summit in the Global South, will draw significant international focus on Delhi.

Officials said that on Wednesday, the nodal officer directed all zonal deputy commissioners to ensure high standards of cleanliness, infrastructure upkeep and beautification across areas linked to the summit. These include venues, hotels, major roads, markets, monuments, transit corridors and public spaces likely to be seen by international delegates.

Officials further said that the summit, being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology , will also see a citywide branding exercise.

"Old G20 stickers on dustbins and other civic assets will be replaced with AI Impact Summit branding, while authorised material will be displayed on digital screens in markets and other identified locations," an official said.

Giving details about the clean-up drive, officials said that they have been instructed to clear major routes of encroachments, illegal vendors, stray cattle and unauthorised advertisements.

"Impounding of stray cattle, dogs and monkeys from the key identified roads, venues, markets and tourist places to be ensured through deployment of round the clock teams with due manpower and machinery," the official order read.

Besides this, the directions also include regular garbage lifting to prevent open dumping, along with proper upkeep of streetlights and public toilets.

A special anti-defacement drive will remove illegal posters and banners from public spaces as the drive goes beyond routine sanitation, officials added. "Beautification has been listed as a key focus area, with the horticulture department tasked with improving green cover and visual appeal through plants and view cutters," officials said.

The civic body officials said that they had also been asked to explore converting makeshift vendor stalls into "model tehbazaris" along key corridors to regulate street vending without causing clutter. Uniform wall paintings and murals are planned to improve the city's aesthetics.

A review meeting attended by the MCD senior officials on January 29 has set the deadline till February 12 for the completion of most of the key tasks. Officials said that there is a need for close coordination not only among MCD departments but also with agencies such as the PWD, NDMC, BSES and Delhi Police. A 24×7 control room will operate at the zonal level during the summit to deal with emergencies.

