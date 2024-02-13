 MCD procures 8 vacuum cleaning machines for Delhi markets | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / MCD procures 8 vacuum cleaning machines for Delhi markets

MCD procures 8 vacuum cleaning machines for Delhi markets

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The machines are mounted with GPS and inbuilt cameras for real-time monitoring of the work being carried out.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has procured eight electric vacuum cleaning and suction machines, which will be deployed in the major markets of the city to carry out cleaning twice every day. The new units will be flagged off from the Civic Centre on Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said these vacuum-based machines clear garbage without spreading dust (HT Photo)
Mayor Shelly Oberoi said these vacuum-based machines clear garbage without spreading dust (HT Photo)

The machines are mounted with GPS and inbuilt cameras for real-time monitoring of the work being carried out, they added.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said these vacuum-based machines clear garbage without spreading dust. “These machines are environment friendly as they are battery operated and do not cause noise pollution. They can be used to dump waste in four-five cycles a day which is equivalent to collecting 800-1000 liters of garbage per day,” she added.

An MCD official said that the pilot project will start on Tuesday. “If the pilot project is successful, the markets of entire Delhi will be cleaned through electric machines.” The names of the markets where these machines will be deployed has not been announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On