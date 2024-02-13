MCD procures 8 vacuum cleaning machines for Delhi markets

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has procured eight electric vacuum cleaning and suction machines, which will be deployed in the major markets of the city to carry out cleaning twice every day. The new units will be flagged off from the Civic Centre on Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Mayor Shelly Oberoi said these vacuum-based machines clear garbage without spreading dust (HT Photo)

The machines are mounted with GPS and inbuilt cameras for real-time monitoring of the work being carried out, they added.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said these vacuum-based machines clear garbage without spreading dust. “These machines are environment friendly as they are battery operated and do not cause noise pollution. They can be used to dump waste in four-five cycles a day which is equivalent to collecting 800-1000 liters of garbage per day,” she added.

An MCD official said that the pilot project will start on Tuesday. “If the pilot project is successful, the markets of entire Delhi will be cleaned through electric machines.” The names of the markets where these machines will be deployed has not been announced.