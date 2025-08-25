MCD to demolish six-decade-old SportsClub for modern makeover

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon demolish the six-decade-old Shanti Desai Sports Club — previously known as Municipal Sports Club — in Kaccha Bagh near the Old Delhi Railway Station to pave way for its long pending redevelopment, officials said on Sunday. The civic body’s engineering wing has moved the proposal for demolishing the existing structure to the works committee. Shanti Desai Sports Club at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

A senior civic official said that the existing single storey structure will be demolished and the space would be used for setting up a double storey multi-purpose hall in its place. The existing building was inaugurated in 1966 by the then mayor Nuruddin Ahmed. The club, which has an attached playground, was renamed after another former mayor and standing committee chairperson, Shanti Desai, in February 2008. The house of councillors in 2023 had granted in-principle approval to the proposal to redevelop the space as the old existing structure is in a dilapidated state. The project remains marred by delays and shortage of funds.

“The project has been cleared by the architect and engineering department and a new facility will be created after demolishing the existing structure,” the official added.

The municipality plans to develop the new multi-purpose hall at a cost of ₹3.27 crore while ₹83,000 would be spent on demolition activities. The new facility will be used to provide training and facilities for various indoor games such as badminton, table tennis, and squash, according to officials.