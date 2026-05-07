MCD suspends 2 officials after sanitation official found dead in NE Delhi

A week after an assistant inspector from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) died after allegedly falling from the roof of an MCD building in northeast Delhi, the civic body on Monday suspended two senior sanitation department officials in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that the officials were from the Shahdara north zone and the civic body has initiated a vigilance inquiry against them.

Officials said that the officials were from the Shahdara north zone and the civic body has initiated a vigilance inquiry against them.

An office order issued on May 4 by the deputy commissioner Mamata Yadav stated, “With the approval of competent authority...the officials are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect pending vigilance inquiry. During the suspension period, they shall not leave headquarter without prior permission and will be entitled to subsistence allowance...”

Earlier on April 29, HT had reported that a 58-year-old assistant inspector had died near Keshav Chowk in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area. No note was recovered, police said. According to police, information regarding the incident was received at around 3.07 pm. “At the scene, a man was found lying injured after having fallen from the roof of the building,” an officer said, adding that he was working as an assistant sanitary inspector with the civic body.

Police said the injured man was declared dead by the hospital he was taken to. Police said proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have begun, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.