Mercury drops as rain, winds hit city
- Delhi has now received 20.2mm of rainfall so far in February, higher than the normal mark of 18mm.
A fairly warm day quickly gave way to a cold evening as thundershowers and gusty winds lashed the Capital on Friday. Delhi received 1.6mm of rainfall between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, with wind speeds touching 40kmph in the evening, Met officials said. While the maximum temperature touched 27.9°C during the day -- two degrees above normal -- it fell by nearly 10 degrees by late evening, to 18°C at 9pm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain to continue overnight and on Saturday, as day-time temperatures hover around 24-25°C until the end of the month. “As forecast, a western disturbance is influencing Delhi and light rains were forecast towards the evening and night time. Wind speeds ranged between 30kmph and 40 kmph, and similar conditions are expected on Saturday too,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.
Delhi has now received 20.2mm of rainfall so far in February, higher than the normal mark of 18mm. Delhi received only 2.6mm of rainfall last February.
“Delhi may not have seen too many rain spells in the month, but we have seen seven to eight western disturbances this February, which has kept the temperature in check. Mercury was expected to touch 30°C by the end of this week, but this fresh western disturbance has brought rain to the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches, which will again bring down the maximum temperature to 25°C,” Jenamani added.
IMD has forecast light rain during the day on Saturday, with wind speeds ranging between 30kmph and 40kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to drop to around 25°C, while the minimum is expected to be 14°C.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Friday. The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 286 (poor) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin on Friday, down from 307 (very poor) recorded a day earlier.
“AQI is in the ‘poor’ category currently and higher wind speeds and possible light rainfall will improve AQI to the ‘moderate’ category by Saturday. AQI is going to degrade again to the higher ‘moderate’ range or ‘poor’ category for the next two days as ventilation decreases,” said Safar, a government forecasting body.
