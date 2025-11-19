Ministers inspect progress as Delhi readies for first-ever Yamuna cruise

A high-level delegation on Tuesday inspected the ongoing works for Delhi’s first-ever cruise service on the Yamuna, which is likely to be launched by the year-end. The review at Sonia Vihar was led by Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, lieutenant governor VK Saxena, water minister Parvesh Verma and tourism minister Kapil Mishra. (HT Photo)

The review at Sonia Vihar was led by Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, lieutenant governor VK Saxena, water minister Parvesh Verma and tourism minister Kapil Mishra, to ensure that efforts between the Centre, the LG’s office and the Delhi government remain fully coordinated.

Officials examined key components of the project, including jetty construction, safety systems, passenger facilities and the planned cruise route between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. Senior officers from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government presented updates, noting that work has gathered pace after the formal MoU between IWAI and the city government.

“The initiative will serve as a pilot for modern water transport in the national capital. The government hopes the service will diversify mobility options while drawing public attention back to the ecological and cultural importance of the Yamuna. Passenger amenities, improved riverfront access and environmental safeguards form part of the project’s design,” said an official aware of the development.

Tourism minister Kapil Mishra described the upcoming launch as a transformational moment for Delhi’s visitor economy.

“The first-ever cruise service on the Yamuna will give Delhi a new identity. The project will create employment, strengthen tourism-linked businesses and restore public confidence in the river as a cultural asset. This reflects the newfound confidence of New Delhi,” he said.

Officials said the cruise initiative is expected to attract new tourism circuits, encourage private-sector participation and stimulate micro-economies along the riverbank.

