A 22-year-old man who was missing for five days was found dead in a vacant plot in Ranhola, west Delhi, on Saturday, police said. Police have apprehended the victim’s 17-year-old friend in connection with the murder while another is at large. Minor held for 22-year-old man’s murder in west Delhi

The victim was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Ranhola and an e-rickshaw driver.

“Kumar’s family approached us on May 7. They said he went to work on May 5 but didn’t return home afterwards,” said an investigator.

On Saturday, a local resident informed the family that a corpse was found in a vacant plot in the neighbourhood and it looked like Kumar, police said. The family went to the scene along with a police officer and identified the corpse as that of Kumar.

“The body was still identifiable despite the advanced stage of decomposition. It was surrounded by blood, but we don’t know if it was spilled during the murder or afterwards as the corpse had no visible injuries,” the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for an autopsy. At first glance it appears that Kumar was smothered to death, the officer added.

Police said that the victim was last seen in CCTV footage with two friends. “One of the two, a minor, was apprehended,” the officer said.

Police are questioning him about why Kumar was murdered and are also looking for the second suspect, who is at large.