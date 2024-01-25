close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Modi government empowered people without any discrimination, says finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Modi government empowered people without any discrimination, says finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

ANI |
Jan 25, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Speaking at an event at DU's Hindu College, Sitharaman highlighted the difference between the previous governments and the Modi government's last 10 years.

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for "economic independence" of the country, while emphasising that the Modi government has empowered all sections of society "without any discrimination."

HT Image
HT Image

Speaking at an event at DU's Hindu College, Sitharaman highlighted the difference between the previous governments and the Modi government's last 10 years.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Despite the excellent energy with which India wanted to grow post-independence. Not very recently, we began to get telephones in our houses without the recommendation of an MP. Not till recently we could get a gas cylinder without a recommendation. Not till recently we could have better roads, airports and. Not till recently we could have enough seats in engineering colleges. Today all of these are being ramped up with a sense of urgency," she asserted.

"If you ask me what is so different in the last 10 years, previous governments also provided roads, houses and telephones. In 2014, still there was a huge number waiting for their houses and electricity roads. When I say huge number more than 50 per cent So when I say the government has done to empower people. 50 years went by without a sense of urgency," she added.

Contending that the Modi government do not discriminate among citizens, Sitharaman said: "Today we don't differentiate. I am not saying some should get some should wait for it. That is why you hear the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) saying I am looking at Today's India for four groups which will include every section of the society. These are Yuva, Women, Farmers and the poor. Just these four groups. Then you dont get into which caste which community which religion. Everybody is covered into it."

The minister also recalled the rich history of the college and encouraged students to learn from their elders who worked for the independence of the country.

"Your history should be our future. Remember what your elders did for the country. For a college like Hindu, the glorious history that you played in India's freedom movement.To achieve India's political independence to achieve the freedom to rule ourselves. Todsy we have to repeat that role for economic independence or atmanirbharta," she said.

"You have in you that grit, determination and angst to take the country forward. And the time has come to build up the country which is going devoid of those problems faced by most of your family members," she added. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On