Monsoon exposes crumbling roads, poor upkeep in Gurugram markets

While monsoon rains have exposed Gurugram’s crumbling roads, with waterlogging and damaged stretches causing widespread inconvenience, residents have also flagged the poor upkeep of Sector markets, citing inadequate sanitation, broken roads, deteriorating public spaces and rampant encroachment. Residents said footpaths are broken or encroached upon, while officials cited drainage issues and garbage collection problems at some markets. (HT) Residents have raised concerns over the condition of markets in Sectors 10, 14, 22A, 23 and 46. Several markets were waterlogged during the rains, while broken roads and stagnant water added to the difficulties of commuters and pedestrians. Savita Devi, a Sector 46 resident, said the market had several large potholes, with water remaining stagnant even 48 hours after the rain. “Whenever it rains, it becomes extremely difficult for pedestrians to access the market and buy essentials. The roads are broken and riddled with potholes, with stagnant water making matters worse. There are no proper footpaths or walkways, and whatever little exists is either broken or encroached upon,” she said. She also raised concerns over sanitation and illegal dumping points. Pratham Chandra Vashisht, ward councillor of Sector 46, said work on the market will begin shortly. “Within four months, the image of our market will change, with roads repaired,” he said.

A dilapidated road in Sector 23 market on Saturday. (HT)

Residents of Sector 22A raised similar concerns. Bhim Singh Pradhan, residents welfare association (RWA) president Sector 22, said, “The market was in complete shambles and required a proper overhaul, including road repairs, sanitation facilities and designated parking.” Aditi Gupta, sector 23 resident, said the market’s condition had worsened over the last two to three years. She said, “The road leading to the market, constructed six to eight months ago, was now filled with potholes and became waterlogged during rain.” Meanwhile, Pradeep Padam, ward councillor for Sector 23, acknowledged poor sanitation and deteriorating roads. He said sanitation work had been affected due to the sanitation drive, while garbage was also not being lifted from the market. Padam said persistent drainage issues and water accumulation had caused the repaired road to deteriorate. “We will get the road repaired and rebuilt. An estimate has already been prepared, and once it is approved by the F&CC, the tender will be floated,” he said. Kalyan Singh, a Sector 14 resident, said the market is plagued by poor sanitation and often reeks of garbage.

Waterlogging and potholes add to commuters’ woes in Sector 46 on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Naveen Bhardwaj, a Sector 10 resident, said the market was in poor condition and needed an urgent revamp. “The roads are almost non-existent, sanitation is poor and the area is heavily encroached,” he said. In response, an MCG official said work on some markets had begun, while tenders for others had been floated or finalised. “After the monsoon season, work on several markets will begin. We aim to revamp the markets with walkways, parking facilities, proper roads and public toilets,” he said, asking not to be named.

Waste littered in the market of Sector 14, seen earlier this week. (HT Photos)