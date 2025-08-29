Morning showers bring relief to humid Delhi; IMD predicts more rain through the day

Citizens woke up to scattered showers on Friday in Delhi as light to moderate rainfall continued since early morning, offering brief relief from the prevailing humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wet spell is likely to persist at least until noon, with forecasts issued at 10am indicating similar weather conditions across several parts of the city. Dark clouds hover over Red Fort in Delhi. (Raj K Raj /HT Photo)

“Light to moderate rainfall of up to 5-15mm, with lightning and thunderstorms, is expected in Delhi today,” an IMD official said, adding that some areas may also see wind speeds gusting to 30-40kmph.

The morning showers also led to waterlogging in several areas, including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, near Sainik Farm and Saket Metro station, in parts of Najafgarh and Rohtak Road. Additionally, Mathura Road on the carriageway from Sarita Vihar to Badarpur, Lala Lajpat Marg from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony, both carriageways of GT Karnal Road between Mukarba Chowk and Azadpur, and both carriageways of Guru Teg Bahadur Road also saw minor waterlogging.

Overcast conditions are likely to persist throughout the day, the Met department said.

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, received no rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30am today. However, in the same period, the Ridge area received 37.8mm rainfall and Palam also recorded scattered showers. No other station received rainfall till 8.30am today.