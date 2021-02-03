IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Most North MCD staffers to continue strike till all salary dues are cleared
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Most North MCD staffers to continue strike till all salary dues are cleared

Employees of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, except for sanitation workers and nursing and paramedic staff, have decided to continue their strike, demanding that they be paid salaries that are pending since October
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST

Employees of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, except for sanitation workers and nursing and paramedic staff, have decided to continue their strike, demanding that they be paid salaries that are pending since October.

The move comes after unions of nurses, paramedic staff and sanitation workers called off their strike on Saturday, after their salaries dues were cleared by the civic body. All employees of the civic body have been on an indefinite strike since January 7.

Representatives of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union, an umbrella body of civic body staffers said teachers, engineers, horticulture department workers, and clerical staff, among others, will continue their strike indefinitely, since they have only been paid for a month.

“The civic body cleared the pending salaries of only sanitation workers and nursing and paramedic staff. However, other employees have only been given a month’s salary. Additionally, only a month’s pension has been cleared for retired employees,” said AP Khan, convener, Confederation of MCD Employees Union, adding that the workers would strike work till all their dues are cleared.

There are nearly 55,000 employees in the north corporation and the civic body spends around 360 crore per month on salary payments.

Deepak Sharma, executive member of the confederation and a representative of the teachers’ union, said that nearly 30,000 employees are still on strike -- they are coming to office but not working.

He said these employees have been hit the worst, since they have been paid for just a month, despite being enlisted for non-teaching tasks such as Covid survey related duties and ration distribution, among others.

There are nearly 9,000 teachers across 714 primary schools of the north corporation. Schools are closed to students, but teachers have to go to schools to register their attendance.

Jai Prakash, mayor north civic body, said, “Salaries of all employees are being released one by one. Agitating employees should understand that the municipality is undergoing a financial crunch, but still arrangements are being made to clear pending salaries. Those protesting should call off the strike and return to work.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Court dismisses Jamia varsity plea seeking FIRs against cops for Dec violence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by Jamia Millia Islamia seeking registration of FIRs against police officers for their alleged forcible entry into the varsity and assault on students in December 2019, during the anti-CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) protests
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Most North MCD staffers to continue strike till all salary dues are cleared

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Employees of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, except for sanitation workers and nursing and paramedic staff, have decided to continue their strike, demanding that they be paid salaries that are pending since October
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Students groups, activists held citizen march in solidarity with protesting farmers

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Members of several student organisations and activist groups gathered at Mandi House on Wednesday for a march in solidarity with the farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the new farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Blockade of borders causing inconvenience to locals, loss to exchequer: MHA

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:56 PM IST
: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday that the blockade of city borders by farmers protesting against the three farm laws is causing inconvenience to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring states, besides financial loss to the people and the exchequer
READ FULL STORY
Close
As part of the ongoing Road Safety Month, various activities are planned to spread the message of road safety.
As part of the ongoing Road Safety Month, various activities are planned to spread the message of road safety.
delhi news

Road Safety Month: One for the road, and safety of denizens

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:57 PM IST
From strict challans to flash mobs, police in Delhi and Gurugram has been doing it all as part of the ongoing 32nd National Road Safety Month (January 18 to February 17).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Social distancing and sanitisation is now a part of the routine for walking and cycling groups in Delhi-NCR.
Social distancing and sanitisation is now a part of the routine for walking and cycling groups in Delhi-NCR.
delhi news

Delhi-NCR groups resume hiking, cycling, in the new normal

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:23 PM IST
The pandemic, made everyone miss working out outdoors, and cycling, walking, running in groups
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many weddings are lined up for February 16, say city-based priests, wedding planners and bridal make-up artists. (Photo: PTI)
Many weddings are lined up for February 16, say city-based priests, wedding planners and bridal make-up artists. (Photo: PTI)
delhi news

Shubh Muhurat, Savdhan: Feb 16 to have too many weddings in Delhi-NCR

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Basant Panchami, an auspicious day, this year to see numerous weddings according to priests and event planners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
delhi news

Piped natural gas now available to all industries in Delhi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas has been working on switching industries to cleaner fuels
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the second petition challenging the new privacy policy of WhatsApp. (Representational Image)
This is the second petition challenging the new privacy policy of WhatsApp. (Representational Image)
delhi news

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea challenging WhatsApp privacy policy

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The plea has also sought formulation of guidelines, rules and regulation for safeguarding the privacy of the citizens; contending that the new policy is in violation of the right to privacy of an individual
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artefacts by various Indian tribes are displayed at this ongoing fest in the Capital. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Artefacts by various Indian tribes are displayed at this ongoing fest in the Capital. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
delhi news

#VocalForLocal: In focus, tribal arts at Dilli Haat

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:54 PM IST
The ongoing Aadi Mahotsav, by TRIFED, celebrates the culture of tribes from across India. Catch It LiveWhat: Aadi MahotsavWhere: Dilli Haat, INAOn till: February 15 Timing: 11am to 9pmNearest Metro Station: INA on Yellow and Pink Lines Catch It Live
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites, says Kejriwal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:50 PM IST
“We are issuing a list of 115 people who have been arrested after Jan 26 violence & are kept in various Delhi jails. I hope it helps people looking for their family members who went missing after participating in Kisan Andolan on January 26,” he said at a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday released a list of the names of 115 persons who have been arrested and kept in different jails across the city over the past few days in connection with the Republic Day violence. (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday released a list of the names of 115 persons who have been arrested and kept in different jails across the city over the past few days in connection with the Republic Day violence. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:34 PM IST
On Sunday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had claimed that more than 100 people were missing since the tractor parade violence on Republic Day. The union has formed a committee to look into the issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers break police barricades at the Ghazipur border during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. (File photo)
Farmers break police barricades at the Ghazipur border during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police announce cash rewards for info on R-Day violence suspects

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Rs1 lakh reward each will be given for information leading to the arrest of Sidhu, and three other suspects identified as Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Over 50% in Delhi exposed to Covid, says 5th sero survey: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Over the past 10-12 days, Delhi has been reporting less than 200 Covid-19 cases every day; however, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has cautioned that this should not be seen as having hit herd immunity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic jam at ITO due to farmers' agitation, in New Delhi on February 1. (File photo)
Traffic jam at ITO due to farmers' agitation, in New Delhi on February 1. (File photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi traffic thrown out of gear as restrictions continue

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The closure of the almost all the lanes of the NH-24 has resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in the eastern parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP