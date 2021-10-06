2 children among 3 killed in Delhi fire due to gas leakage

A 36-year-old woman and her twin children aged seven died after their house caught fire following gas leakage in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area on Tuesday morning.

Shweta Chauhan, deputy police commissioner (central), said four people were found with burn injuries and were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. “Fire was caused due to leakage in a rubber pipe which connects the cylinder to the burner when the woman’s 13-year-old daughter, Mehak, was preparing food for her younger siblings and mother, who were asleep.” The father of the children, Rajesh, was away for work.

The woman, Sushila, and her twin children, Mansi and Mohan, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Her 13-year-old daughter was battling for her life.

Also Read | Delhi traffic alert: Police issue advisory ahead of farmers’ protest

“Although the cylinder did not explode, the leakage of the gas caused the fire to spread rapidly, and the victims could not escape. Inquest proceedings are being done,” said Chauhan.