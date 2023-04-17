Raut responds to defamation suit, calls its attempt at muzzling free speech

Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has called a civil defamation suit filed against him over his comments in February that ₹2,000 crore was spent to get Shiv Sena’s name and bow and arrow symbol a “malafide attempt” at muzzling free speech. In his response filed in the matter in the Delhi high court on April 13, he reiterated allegations of corruption. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)

Rahul Shewale, the Lok Sabha floor leader of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, filed the suit.

On March 28, the high court admitted the suit and issued notices to former Maharastra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and Raut seeking their responses.

In his response, Raut cited his fundamental right to free speech under Constitution’s Article 19(1)(a). Raut referred to reliable information and said he genuinely believes that the Shinde faction committed “unconstitutional acts” in exchange for monetary consideration running into crores of rupees for the lure of power.

He said he has not made any statement that ₹2000 crores was paid to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Raut said a political party is an inanimate organisation that cannot be the subject matter of a defamation suit. “Defamation, by its very nature, relates to the reputation of a human being.”

Raut said that Shewale has failed to demonstrate any damage to his reputation. He added the suit has been filed with a “malafide” object of creating a false perception that the defendants are defaming the Shiv Sena.

On February 17, the ECI allotted the name Shiv Sena and its poll symbol to the Shinde-led group, capping an eight-month-long feud between the party’s two factions over its control.

The Shiv Sena suffered a split last year when Shinde and 39 other legislators walked out of the party and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in Maharashtra.

In his suit, Shewale sought a permanent injunction and damages against the defendants, on account of “false, malicious, and unsubstantiated allegations.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON