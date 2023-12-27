close_game
MPhil not recognised degree: UGC to universities

PTI |
Dec 27, 2023 03:33 PM IST

MPhil not recognised degree: UGC to universities

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree.

"The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer any MPhil programme," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

The commission has asked the universities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to any such MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year.

"Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil programme," Joshi said.

