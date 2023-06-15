Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mukherjee Nagar fire: Shocking video of students escaping through window | Watch

Mukherjee Nagar fire: Shocking video of students escaping through window | Watch

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 15, 2023 01:37 PM IST

As a fire broke out at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, people were seen exiting the building through the window.

A dramatic video of students escaping a fire at a coaching centre through the window with the help of wires at Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday surfaced on social media. A total of 11 fire tenders rushed the site and rescue operations are underway. In the shocking visuals, several people believed to be students of a coaching centre can be seen hanging for their life holding the wire as smoke comes out of the top floor.

Students were seen climbing down from the window with the help of wires as a fire was reported at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.
Students were seen climbing down from the window with the help of wires as a fire was reported at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

As the students start coming down one by one with the help of the wire, there was a commotion among the people who were making the videos. A girl can be seen jumping out of the window to land at the top of the air conditioning of the floor below. In the huddle, one student threw a bag down.

According to the PTI report, there was no injuries reported. Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service, said the call about the fire was received at 12.27pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi
delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out