New Delhi: Days after two Delhi University (DU) students were allegedly stalked and sexually harassed by a group of men in an SUV in Mukherjee Nagar, police said at least three suspects are from the same university. Mukherjee Nagar harassment case: 3 suspects identified as DU students

“The suspect driving the SUV has been identified as Naman, a student of DU’s Faculty of Law. We learnt that two more DU students were inside the vehicle, a white Tata Safari. We have seized the SUV and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects. They will be questioned to ascertain if more than three people were involved,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav.

According to police, the women alleged that the suspects verbally abused them, passed indecent remarks, followed them and misbehaved before leaving the area.

The incident occurred around 9.30pm on Wednesday. Based on the complaint by one of the victims, an FIR was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

In a video that surfaced online on Thursday, one of the victims said that she and her friend were returning from Vijay Nagar when the incident occurred. She claimed that an SUV pulled up, its occupants rolled down the windows, and they made inappropriate remarks. When the women asked them to stop misbehaving and leave, the occupants reportedly hurled further abuse, made indecent remarks, and began following them.

“...when we tried to record a video, the car stopped and the occupants tried to drag us inside. But when my friend took out her phone, they fled. We first went to Maurice Nagar police station, where the police personnel told us the place where the incident occurred did not come under their jurisdiction and referred us to another police station. We visited three stations…but no FIR was registered. From our sources, we identified one of the occupants. He had threatened us by claiming to be a relative of a Station House Officer (SHO),” the woman claimed.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.