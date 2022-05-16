Mundka fire tragedy: NHRC begins probe into rights violations
- Delhi fire: NHRC DG Sunil Meena said the rights body had taken suo motu cognizance of the fire tragedy and looking into concerns regarding violations of human rights.
A team of officials from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday visited the commercial building in outer Delhi's Mundka area that was destroyed in a massive fire on May 13 killing at least 27 people.
NHRC DG Sunil Meena said the rights body had taken suo motu cognizance of the fire tragedy and looking into concerns regarding violations of human rights.
“It is the first day of the probe, and will progress as we get more facts,” Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
A day ago, the owner of the ill-fated four-storey building was arrested. Police said Manish Lakra, 35, who was at large since the incident, was held from Ghevra Mod.
Also read | Heart-wrenching scenes as people tried escaping| Video
The owner used to live on the fourth floor of the commercial building with his family and had managed to escape to the adjacent building along with them when the fire broke out.
Meanwhile a political blame game was underway with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blaming the fire tragedy on several irregularities by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations, while the saffron party said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi had failed to act against illegal buildings.
-
JD (U) nominates Anil Hegde for Rajya Sabha by-poll
Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) on Monday named Anil Hegde, who is from Karnataka, as its candidate for the by-poll to a vacant Bihar Rajya Sabha seat on May 30. Mahendra Prasad's death in December necessitated the by-poll. Hedge, a veteran socialist leader, was a close associate of late former defence minister George Fernandes. He is also JD (U)'s national election officer.
-
Former BJP MLC appointed Bengaluru Mutt Head Seer
BJP's former Member of the Legislative Council, BJ Puttaswamy has been appointed the head seer of the newly inaugurated Thaileswara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt, located near Nelamangala in Bengaluru on Monday. As per reports, the 83-year-old senior politician was appointed as the first pontiff of the newly-opened Bengaluru mutt, which represents the backward caste of Ganigas, at a ceremony on Sunday. The community has a population of around 13 lakh in Karnataka.
-
Bengaluru Metro work hits a roadblock, needs 1.5 more years for tunnelling
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has suspended boring work for Namma Metro 713 times due to unfavourable geological conditions. The difficult underground with rocks and rocky soil between Shivajinagar and MG road has also made it even more difficult for BMRCL to complete the Namma Metro's phase 2 underground section. The MG Road-Shivajinagar stretch is part of the city's longest underground Metro corridor.
-
Drunk flier forces Bengaluru-bound flight’s emergency landing in Mumbai
A Doha-Bengaluru flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Saturday night after an inebriated passenger allegedly created ruckus on board. Police said that the passenger who is a from Kerala, Sarfuddin Ulwar, was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act. Police said his behaviour forced the diversion of the flight and its and emergency landing at Mumbai.
-
IAF helicopters help bring Kasauli forest fire under control
After hours of struggle, the fire that broke out in the forest near the air force station in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday was brought under control on Monday. “There are flames visible near the clubhouse, but we are hopeful that we will be able to put out the fire by afternoon,” Dhiman said. Four people, including three firefighters, were wounded in the operation that lasted the entire day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics