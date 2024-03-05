 Nadda quits Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal after election from Gujarat | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Nadda quits Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal after election from Gujarat

Nadda quits Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal after election from Gujarat

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Mar 05, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Officials said Nadda resigned from his Himachal Pradesh seat after being elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

JP Nadda (HT File)
JP Nadda (HT File)

Officials said Nadda resigned from his Himachal Pradesh seat after being elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“...his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024,” a Parliament bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On