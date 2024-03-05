Nadda quits Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal after election from Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. JP Nadda (HT File)

Officials said Nadda resigned from his Himachal Pradesh seat after being elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

“...his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024,” a Parliament bulletin said.