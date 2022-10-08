Nadda to address one lakh Delhi BJP workers on Oct 16

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will address one lakh party workers at the ‘Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan’ on October 16 in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, said Adesh Gupta, president of the party’s Delhi unit.

BJP leaders said that the event will set the ball rolling for the preparation of the municipal elections that is likely to be held in December.

Announcing the plan for the event, Gupta said, “It is essential to mobilise the cadre and prepare for the polls whenever they is held. This is the biggest show of strength and also a way to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. JP Naddaji will address the party workers.”

The BJP has been carrying out enrolment drives for booth-level workers and appointing a team of five people (Panch Parmeshwar), which includes booth president, booth level officer for election related work, a woman worker, a youth worker and an experienced party worker.

Gupta said that 79,000 booth-level workers have been registered in the last two months. “To ensure their participation at the event, the party is issuing online identity cards that will be scanned at the event. The event will be attended by senior party leaders, former councillors, MLAs and former MLAs, among others” said Gupta.

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is also leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly, said, “We will also discuss the failures of the Arvind Kejriwal government and the work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.”

In the run-up to the main event, the BJP has also planned an event on October 12, in which senior leaders will hoist the national flag and carry out “bhoomi pujan”. The party has also planned other events such as a march in each of the seven parliamentary constituencies, from October 13 onwards.

“In all Lok Sabha constituencies, campaign will be initiated in vehicles carrying flags on October 13 and 14. Poster campaign will also be run all over Delhi,” said Gupta.

A senior BJP leader said, “We are gearing up for municipal polls wherever it is announced. But we are preparing ourselves for December elections. Senior party leaders who were on election duty in Himachal Pradesh were recently called back to Delhi.”