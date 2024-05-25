Nadda’s ‘wake-up call’ for BJP workers

Thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the Capital and other states are likely to wake up to a special phone call on Saturday morning — from their party president JP Nadda — encouraging them to get to work at the polling booths and get people to come out and vote. The minute-long message, scheduled to be disseminated at dawn, urges workers to do their bit and achieve the target of seats set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party. Kushinagar, May 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kushinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (JP Nadda-X)

“Jan jan ki yahi pukaar, fir ek baar Modi sarkaar, iss baar 400 paar” (The call of every individual, once again Modi government, this time with over 400 seats) — Nadda says in the message relayed through the BJP workers’ app “Saral”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

By the end of voting on June 1, the 30 million BJP workers would have received the personalised message just ahead of voting in their area.

The message on Saturday will be sent to workers in different states and Union territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Odisha.

“My call will follow Naddaji’s call,” said Delhi unit chief Virender Sachdeva on Saturday.

According to one official, the calls gained momentum after low voter turnouts in some of the early phases.

“Everyone I call will further make calls to 25 others. We also had meetings in at least 12,000 of the 13,400 odd booths to ensure our voters come out to vote,” Sachdeva added.

“The call will only go to registered party workers,’’ said a person aware of details, adding, “If anyone other than a worker gets a call, it will be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. So we have taken care that it works only through our app.’’

In the pre-recorded voice message, accessed by HT, Nadda introduces himself and asks party workers to urge their families and the beneficiaries in their constituencies to take people to polling booths and ensure they vote for the BJP.

“I believe that this election will change the fate of the country. This election is important to fulfill the dream of Viskit Bharat by 2047. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every party worker to contribute to giving a massive victory to the BJP,” the message, recorded in Hindi, says.