Nandu gang member held for three firings in 30 hours

New Delhi One person was injured in the first incident. (Representative photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 25-year-old man was arrested around 2.30am on Sunday for a series of firing incidents since Friday, police said, adding that the accused fired four rounds at them in a bid to escape when they cornered him near the Dwarka Sports Complex. No officer was injured, police said.

Police said the man, identified as Vishu Kranti, a resident of Kakrola village, is a member of the Nandu gang, which is led by UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan. An automatic pistol was recovered from him upon his arrest by the Delhi Police crime branch, senior officers aware of the operation said.

“Kranti is an active member of the Nandu gang. He was preparing himself to be a key hitman of the gang. The Nandu gang has been involved in extorting money from the business community in Delhi and its adjoining states, such as Haryana. Its leader, Kapil Sangwan, fled India and is believed to be operating the gang’s nefarious designs from a foreign country,” special commissioner of police (special cell and crime branch) RP Upadhyay said.

Three incidents of firing were reported in a 30-hour span since Friday night. The first incident took place around 9.30pm on Friday at Kakrola village, wherein two groups — one led by Kranti and another led by Gunjan, another local — fired two to three rounds in a confrontation over a disputed plot. Police intervened and were taking stock of the situation when the accused, who fled along with his five associates, returned and opened fire again, injuring a person identified as Pankaj, who was associated with Gunjan. The two of them were only identified by their first names.

“While the PCR personnel were present at the firing spot, the attackers returned and opened indiscriminate fire again around 10pm. This time, they fired 10-12 rounds, injuring a man from Gunjan’s group. Pankaj was hit by a bullet in his hip and was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he was given medical attention,” additional commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Around 11pm, two of the six attackers turned up at an outlet of Singla Sweets at Tilak Nagar and opened fire. Nobody was hurt in the incident, Bhatia said.

Two cases were respectively filed at the Dwarka North and Tilak Nagar police stations, following which crime branch, special cell, and Dwarka and West district personnel started tracking the accused. They were tipped off about Kranti’s movements, leading to his arrest, senior officers said.

Bhatia said questioning Kranti revealed an old dispute between one Vijay Gahlot, an associate of the accused, and Gunjan, with multiple fights taking place in the past over the plot. Bhatia identified two of Kranti’s associates as Gahlot and Sura Filmi.

“Gahlot fled with Kranti on a bike that the latter was riding. They straightaway reached Singla Sweets outlet at Tilak Nagar, where Gahlot fired some rounds. We have arrested Kranti while efforts are on to nab Gahlot and others,” Bhatia said.