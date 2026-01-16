Nathu Colony flyover faces demolition after failing load tests

Demolition may be on the cards for the Nathu Colony flyover in east Delhi’s Shahdara area, just 11 years after it was built, after load testing and vigilance enquiries conducted last year found that the structure was incapable of carrying heavy vehicular loads, according to information shared during the recently concluded Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly Once a final decision is taken, further timelines for reconstruction, budget allocation and execution responsibility will be determined. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“The load test and vigilance enquiry revealed that the flyover is not in a position to hold heavy weights due to the poor quality of materials used in construction. The structure has also developed cracks and potholes, raising concerns over long-term durability,” said a senior Delhi government official, on condition of anonymity.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to place the findings before the chief minister to decide the fate of the flyover, with demolition and rebuilding also under consideration, the official added.

The flyover was built by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in 2015 to ease traffic congestion near the Ghazipur border. According to the Assembly replies, provided by the DTTDC, it was handed over to the PWD in 2016 for maintenance.

In 2018, cracks were observed at certain locations on the structure. Following this, the PWD conducted a technical examination to assess structural safety. Based on recommendations of investigating agencies and experts, the PWD restricted the movement of heavy vehicles on the flyover in 2019, citing structural safety considerations. The restrictions have remained in force since then.

In January, the Delhi High Court, where a public interest litigation filed by a local legislator sought action on the condition of the flyover and alleged lack of accountability in its construction and maintenance, directed concerned departments to start repairs urgently and submit compliance reports. Following this, the reply in the Assembly reply said the required actions were initiated, including further technical assessments and vigilance scrutiny. It also noted that a special investigation into the matter was ordered at the level of the CM.

A vigilance enquiry was subsequently initiated to examine the construction process, quality of materials used and possible lapses in execution. Parallelly, the PWD initiated steps to conduct a load test to determine the present load-bearing capacity of the flyover, it said.

The load test was conducted in May 2025 by Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and it submitted its load testing report to the PWD on September 8, 2025. For evaluation and final conclusions, the report was forwarded to a private consultant. After examination of deck slab deflection observations and recommendations, the consultant submitted its report on October 4, 2025. Subsequently, on December 10, 2025, structural design and drawings for reconstruction work were received.

The final report was sent to the PWD on December 3, 2025, for the reconstruction of the road over bridgedeck slab. A meeting was proposed to present the matter before the CM and, on December 22, 2025, the PWD wrote to DTTDC seeking a formal meeting to discuss the way forward, the reply added.

Once a final decision is taken, further timelines for reconstruction, budget allocation and execution responsibility will be determined.

The flyover is built on 20 pillars with 28 slabs in the span between every two pillars. The flyover was envisioned to provide seamless connectivity between east Delhi and Ghaziabad, particularly to manage heavy freight traffic. However, continued restrictions on heavy vehicles have limited its intended utility for nearly seven years.