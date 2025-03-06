Menu Explore
NDMC attaches 13 properties in CP

ByParas Singh
Mar 06, 2025 05:38 AM IST

NDMC has attached 13 properties in Connaught Place for unpaid taxes, with 5 owners paying ₹6 crore. Tax disputes persist amid claims of unjust demands.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has attached 13 properties in Connaught Place over the last three days during its drive against non-payment of property taxes, officials said on Wednesday.

These properties include outlets and stores in blocks A, B, D and E, the officials added. (HT PHOTO)
These properties include outlets and stores in blocks A, B, D and E, the officials added. (HT PHOTO)

These properties include outlets and stores in blocks A, B, D and E, the officials added.

“We had served notices to the defaulters (landowners/ occupiers of properties) regarding non-payment of their dues. They were also give a month’s time to respond. After not receiving any response, their properties were attached under Section 100 (1) of the NDMC Act,” said an official, on condition of anonymity.

Following the action, five of these property owners have submitted 6 crore as pending dues. “These properties will not be de-attached unless they give assurance in writing to clear all their pending dues by March 31,” the official said.

Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders’ Association, claimed that the civic body has been pasting exorbitant and unjustified property tax demands on the shops. “They have targeted several shops and are demanding huge amounts of money running into crores. The calculation basis of these tax demands is ridiculous. We faced similar problems in February and March last year.

On the claim, the official cited above said that the defaulters are can check assessment records to know the calculated amount.

New Delhi area has 15,600 properties which are assessed for property tax. Of these, around 1,600 are government properties and 14,000 are private. Separately, 1,000 properties are exempted from taxation. According to NDMC, so far this financial year, it has identified 3,200 defaulters who have an outstanding property tax of 200 crore. The civic body has a target of collecting 1,150 crore this financial year in comparison to 1,030 collected last year.

Under NDMC regulations, a 30-day show cause notice is issued to defaulters, followed by reminders. If there is no response or payment within this period, the council may take action, such as property attachment, sealing, or account attachment. It calculates taxes based on property records and ground surveys. Owners are invited to review the assessment list and raise objections either online or in person. If objections are raised, a revised assessment is carried out based on the facts submitted.

