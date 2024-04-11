NDMC launches new tree ambulance to address green health issues

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday kicked off operations of its new CNG-powered tree ambulance, replacing the older diesel vehicle that was launched in 2010 ahead of the Commonwealth Games. The new vehicle, equipped with modern infrastructure, is aimed at efficiently treating trees ailing from diseases or infestation of pests and termites in the New Delhi region, the civic body said in a statement. The CNG-powered vehicle replaces the old diesel one that was launched in 2010, ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

A senior NDMC official said that there are around 1.8 lakh trees in New Delhi, which suffer from various issues. “The hollow trunk of trees will be provided new lease of life through surgeries and treatment by utilising the vehicle,” the official said.

The new ambulance is equipped with two water tanks having capacities of 750 litres and 250 litres. “A high-pressure pump with a jetting hose has been added, besides having provisions for storing equipment, pesticides, fungicides and insecticides,” the official said.

In May 2022, the high court asked landowning agencies to set up a tree disease surgery unit, procure tree ambulances and depute specialised arborists (tree surgeons) to each body to safeguard trees in the capital.

Officials said that tree ambulances are generally deployed for surgeries that take two to three hours. “The procedure of tree surgery starts with removing the infected or hollowed-out part, cleaning it with a brush, washing it properly, applying insecticides, fungicides on the infested portion and filling hollow trunk with inert material like foam and covering it with chicken mesh, followed by sealing it,” the official said.

The NDMC said that teams would be deployed in the ambulances for general checks, as well as to attend to complaints from field staff pertaining to infestation, drying up, need for treatment and washing of trees.

The NDMC maintains around 1,500 acres of green area comprising 135 green avenues, 10 major parks,1,400 residential colony parks, 50 roundabouts, 10 departmental nurseries, three international relationship commemorative parks, including popular gardens like Nehru Park, Lodi Garden, Talkatora Garden and Sanjay Jheel, Children Park at India Gate and Central Park at Connaught Place.

Besides the vehicle launched by the NDMC, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi runs four tree ambulances and plans to triple its fleet in the coming year.