NDMC plans to hold regular Art Flea market at Lodhi road

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to host an art flea market near Lodhi Road where artists will be provided a platform to showcase and sell paintings, sculptures as well a variety of handicrafts, senior functionaries said.

A senior NDMC official said the decision was made during a consultative meeting on hosting cultural events in public places in the district. NDMC officials said that the committee deliberated upon a series of events which will be held in the upcoming months starting with an art flea market, by the end of November, followed by installation around the heritage trees in New Delhi, and events focusing on classical and folk music. “In December, it will be followed by activities focused on students including art workshops, children’s theatre and traditional storytelling sessions,” officials said.

NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal said that the Lodhi Road market will act as a common platform where artists from all backgrounds will be able to congregate. “We will hold panel discussions and booths will be provided for the sale of artists’ works. The whole event will be bound by cultural events where people from all across Delhi will be able to come with family.”

He added that a consultant for the project has been appointed. “Lodhi market and Nehru Park will emerge as two key places to encourage professional artists as well as art lovers in Delhi. We are also planning to develop a sculpture garden in Nehru Park.” HT has seen the copy of the proposal.

An official explained that at the art flea market artists can sell a variety of their work often at lower prices than a gallery. “It will provide a platform to the budding artists. Just like traditional flea markets, we will provide regulated space for vendors to put up stalls and sell goods directly to the public but this will focus specifically on art and crafts.”

The official added that the idea behind the project is to develop an outdoor informal space where people can directly purchase from the creators and for artists it can act as a venue to showcase and sell their work to reach a wider audience.

According to the tentative plan made by the council, besides the flea market, the civic body plans to hold a classical dance festival in Connaught Place, a food festival in Travancore Place, and an open mic poetry session at Nehru Park in the next month.