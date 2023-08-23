NDMC to develop six specialised schools to train students in sports

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will develop six specialised schools, each dedicated to one sport, where students will be provided training for state and national level competitions in that specific sport. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also plans to introduce designer uniforms with the help of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) (HT Photo)

This is part of a series of educational reforms that the council plans to undertake and include the development of sports specific nodal training centres in schools, introduction of designer uniforms with the help of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), infrastructure upgrade and development of one model school designated as “school of new India”, the members of civic body said in a press briefing following a council meeting on Wednesday.

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said the civic body, which oversees the New Delhi area, will develop specific schools for specific sporting activity. “For instance, the Navyug school in Laxmi Bai Nagar will be dedicated to volleyball, while the Mandir Marg school will be dedicated to football. We have hired six sports coaches and their performance will be reviewed every month with a goal to nurture sporting talent,” he said.

Chahal said the New Delhi region has three major stadiums -- National Stadium, Shivaji Hockey Stadium and Thyagraj Stadium -- and the NDMC will be signing agreements with each of them for sports training and skill development of staff. “Our schoolchildren will be able to train at these facilities. The council has decided to sign memorandums of understanding with these stadiums,” he said.

The civic body manages 31 Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya and 11 Navyug Schools where around 30,000 students are currently enrolled.

An NDMC official said the council on Wednesday also decided that the imprest funds (a cash account that schools rely on to pay for small, routine expenses) available with school principals will be increased from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000. “This is a recurring amount, which can be replenished after submission of bills for works done,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Chahal said the NDMC is going to change its school uniform and the new apparels will be designed by NIFT. “We are also going to develop the Lodhi Road school as a “school of new India’. The sites of two old schools will be merged for a large campus and the chief engineer has been directed to prepare a project report which will be taken up by the council in the next meeting, he said.

The “school of new India” will have higher benchmarks in terms of infrastructure, sports facilities, swimming pools, use of modern technology and extracurricular activities. “Admission to this school will be carried out through competitive exams in which students of Navyug schools will also be able to participate,” he said.

The council on Wednesday also approved the implementation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission for all its 9,000 employees. With this, the civic body will incur an additional financial implication of ₹250 crore, said the official quoted before.