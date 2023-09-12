News / Cities / Delhi News / NDMC to retain flowerpots at some places in Delhi after summit

NDMC to retain flowerpots at some places in Delhi after summit

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2023 12:09 AM IST

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will relocate some potted plants from prominent locations to schools and hospitals after the G20 summit.

With the completion of G20 summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to shift a section of potted plants from certain locations to its schools, hospitals and institutions, while the ones located on prominent places will be retained.

People near Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan after the G20 Summit in Delhi on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)
NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that only a portion of flowerpots and decorative plants will be relocated now that the G20 Summit is over. “Plants at the key areas such as Connaught Place, where security is relatively better, will be retained. The rest of the delicate varieties will be moved to more secure areas in schools, hospitals and offices,” he added.

NDMC had added around 100,000 potted plants under the G20 beautification drive.

Upadhyay added that NDMC is committed to ensuring that all 65 fountains installed in its area remain in operation.

Meanwhile, the council also plans to propose an inter-departmental coordination centre along the lines of G20 control room.

“We have also found that the experience of setting up an interagency control room at Humayun Road for G20 Summit was fruitful and we would recommend to the lieutenant governor that such a body should be permanently in place,” he added.

