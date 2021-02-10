NDMC bans all road digging work in New Delhi area till March 31
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday banned all types of road cutting (digging) activities in its area till March 31, in view of the upcoming Swachh Sarvekshan (cleanliness survey) 2021. However, urgent repairs or maintenance work for the restoration of civic utilities would be allowed to be carried out after obtaining due permission.
Officials said during the Swachh Survekshan, an annual nationwide survey of cleanliness in towns and cities, government teams will conduct on the ground inspection till March. Hence, there must be no mess on roads.
A senior NDMC official said the decision has been taken to avoid debris on roads which also leads to dust pollution.
“Usually, agencies leave road work debris on the roadside which is filthy and gives rise to dust pollution. It also causes inconvenience to commuters. A direction has been issued to all government agencies such as MTNL, BSNL, DTL etc. to ensure strict compliance of the order. No fresh permission will be granted by any department for road cutting,” the official said.
Another official added that those found violating the order will face action.
The official further said the direction will cover even those road cutting works for which the permission was granted earlier and others who are presently carrying out work. The essential works such as repairing damaged pipelines or sewer lines will be done but by the NDMC departments only.
