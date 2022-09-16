New Delhi area set for major revamp ahead of G-20 summit next year

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has fixed 4-month period for the revamp of 41 roads and major roundabouts ahead of India assuming the G-20 presidency in December this year, officials aware of the development have said.

A senior NDMC official said the civic body will undertake works worth ₹85 crore, of which ₹ 46.6 crore will be spent on upgrading roads, ₹9.96 crore has been earmarked for streetlights and ₹13.8 crore will be spent on horticultural work, for which around 6 million flowering and ornamental plants will be procured. Another ₹5 crore has been earmarked for sculptures and art promotion-related work.

Officials said that after India assumes the one-year G-20 presidency, 190 meetings are likely to be held and 12,000 delegates are expected to visit the area.

Another NDMC official stated that the tenders for these projects had been issued last month and bids have already been filed. “We are in the final stage of selecting the contractors and bids will be finalised,” the official said.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said the process will be expedited to ensure work will start by October-November and changes are visible on ground before the beginning of preparatory meetings related to the G-20 summit. “We have issued directions to put these projects on fast track. Changes will be visible and ground work is expected to begin next month,” he said. “In fact, keeping the upcoming summit in mind we gave the budgetary sanction for the project in the July’s council meeting.”

The list of 41 roads to be revamped include Lodhi Road, Sardar Patel Road, Shahjahan Road, Janapath, Prithviraj Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Africa Avenue, Malcha Marg, Vinay Marg, Ashoka Road, Barakhmba Road, Ferozshah Road (KG Marg to Windsor Place stretch), Ferozshah Road (KG Marg to Mandi House stretch), Tilak Marg, Pant Marg Rafi and Mother Teresa Crescent.

As part of its horticultural upgradation, bids have been invited for the procurement and maintenance of more than 6 million flowering and ornamental plants. Out of these greening projects, more than 1,064,329 plants of Murraya exotica or orange jessamine will be planted, along with 1.8 million Hamelia patens or Firebush plants; 500,000 Carissa carandas or karonda plants and 278,068 bougainvillea plants, among several other species. The civic body has earmarked a budget of ₹9.97 crore for the north zone and ₹11.14 crore for the south zone.

In July, the council had sanctioned a budget of ₹85 crore for the revamp project, which includes redeveloping pavements, green berms and pedestrian walkways, installing 250 solar bollards for illumination, repairing of roads and improving toilet facilities. A separate tender for designing and installation of sculpture and art work will be issued by the civic body. The aim is to improve the look of the area prior to the G20 summit and the agency implementing the project will be responsible for maintaining the facilities for next one year, said NDMC officials.