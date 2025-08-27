The Delhi government has appointed newly-inducted director general of health services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal as interim registrar of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), two months after the statutory body was dissolved over allegations of mismanagement and irregularities. New DGHS to be interim registrar of DMC

According to the order issued on August 25, Aggarwal has also been tasked with reconstituting DMC within two months.

“The LG has approved assigning additional duties of Registrar, Delhi Medical Council, to the DGHS, with directions to initiate and complete the reconstitution process in accordance with the provisions of the Act within two months,” the order stated.

This marks the second interim appointment in recent months.

In June, the Delhi government dissolved DMC citing irregularities and mismanagement, including the controversial extension of retirement age for former registrar Dr Girish Tyagi. Then DGHS director, Dr Rati Makkar, was given additional charge as registrar. But Makkar, opted for voluntary retirement earlier this month, leaving DMC without a registrar for nearly two weeks.

The absence has created a significant backlog. Officials from the health department, requesting anonymity, said nearly 800 applications from Indian medical graduates – both fresh registrations and renewals – remain pending. Additionally, 150 applications from foreign medical graduates and around 300 requests for no-objection certificates are awaiting clearance.

DMC, a statutory body, regulates medical practice in the national capital. Its dissolution has triggered turbulence in the regulatory system. On July 17, lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved the government’s proposal to dissolve the council, and health minister Pankaj Singh issued a formal order the following day, directing that it be reconstituted within two months.

Meanwhile, an investigation into alleged irregularities at the council is ongoing. On July 8, the government had ordered a probe committee to examine lapses. Officials said the committee submitted its report earlier this month, but the findings were deemed unsatisfactory. A revised investigation is now underway, and a fresh report is expected in the coming weeks.