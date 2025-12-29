New drains, channels to curb waterlogging woes around Bharat Mandapam

The Public Works Department (PWD) will develop new drains and kerb channels around the Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan area in the Capital to resolve its drainage woes, senior government officials said on Sunday. The waterlogged stretch in front of Supreme Court near Pragati Maidan after rain in 2022. (HT Archive)

Despite the ambitious Pragati Maidan corridor redevelopment project, the area around Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan continues to face waterlogging issues during the monsoon season.

The channels will go around Bharat Mandapam on Mathura Road from the W point near the Tilak Bridge and Supreme Court to Delhi Public School while the second channel will go from Bhairon Marg, and Ring Road Bhairon Marg T-Point to Indraprastha flyover, officials said.

Officials explained that these channels will help in directing the water flow to larger drains in the region.

The project will be executed over a period of one month and bids have been invited to select the agency, officials added.

Minor waterlogging was observed inside the complex during the G-20 summit in 2023 while gate no. 6 and 10 have also witnessed regular water logging complaints over the last two years, they said.

“The work will involve demolishing cement concrete along the footpath by mechanical means and dismantling part of bituminous pavement. Precast cement concrete kerb channel and saucer drains will be developed in the space,” the officials added.

HT on December 26 had reported that PWD is also set to commence extensive repairs at the tunnel connecting Pragati Maidan, following repeated instances of seepage and related defects.

Measures proposed for sealing the leakage points include pressure grouting, chemical injection, sealing of cracks, and application of waterproofing membranes (layers of water-tight material lying on a surface to prevent water leaks or damages) at vulnerable locations at a cost of around ₹4 crore.

The documents also list restoration of damaged concrete surfaces and protective coatings to prevent recurrence of seepage during monsoon conditions.

The tender outlines the need for repairs to internal drainage arrangements, including cleaning and refurbishment of drains, sumps and connected pipelines to facilitate smooth discharge of water.

The scope further includes checking and rectifying malfunctioning components linked to dewatering and drainage systems, which are critical to preventing accumulation of water inside the tunnel.

The Pragati Maidan tunnel, developed as part of the redevelopment of the Pragati Maidan by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, has previously reported leakage during heavy rainfall.

HT had reported water seepage at multiple points soon after the tunnel was opened to traffic, leading to temporary closures and diversions. At the time, authorities attributed the problem to waterproofing failures and assured that corrective measures would be taken.