New route for vehicles exiting Delhi airport

Published on Sep 22, 2022 11:37 PM IST

As part of the overall development plan under phase 3A, DIAL is set to construct the fourth runway at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Snehashish Roy

New Delhi: Vehicles leaving from Terminal 1 departure ramp at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will have to take a different route than usual from midnight on September 26, the management body of the airport, GMR Airports Limited, on Thursday said in its advisory. The change has been made considering the ongoing 3A expansion drive at T1.

Vehicles moving towards T1 departures section will have to make a U-turn at the end of the departure forecourt ramp and take the widened-up ramp connecting Mehram Nagar Road while exiting, the advisory said.

The advisory further said the current exit route will be used to give way for the construction work at T1. “For easy movement of traffic, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) has also increased the width of Departure ramp in front of the Terminal 1. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly,” it added.

As part of the overall development plan under phase 3A, DIAL, parent organisation of GMR Group, is set to construct the airport’s fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) to connect the northern and southern airfields, landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works, among others.

IGI airport has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. Terminal 1 is used as a domestic terminal since it is only served by low cost carriers. Earlier this year, the airport inaugurated a new arrival terminal at T1. Departure operations at this terminal will also be integrated with the new arrivals hall post completion of the expansion works.

Thursday, September 22, 2022
