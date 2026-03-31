NGT fines DUSIB ₹25,000 for delay in Barapullah drain report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) pulled up the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Dusib) for not filing a status report on Barapullah subsidiary drains despite seeking additional time. The tribunal has imposed ₹25,000 penalty on the board and has sought a detailed report before the next hearing on April 1. Residents have claimed that many areas of south Delhi get waterlogged during monsoon due to the non-desilting of these drains. (Hindustan Times)

The green panel has been hearing various pleas, including one by the Nizamuddin West RWA, seeking remedial measures to treat Barapullah and its subsidiary drains. Residents have claimed that many areas of south Delhi get waterlogged during monsoon due to the non-desilting of these drains.

In the same matter, the bench by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that despite being granted multiple opportunities since January this year, Dusib has failed to submit a comprehensive affidavit detailing sewage discharge from JJ clusters, a delay which has stalled interventions in the matter. The bench further noted that Dusib had assured on February 24 that a “comprehensive reply” would be filed within two weeks. However, no document was submitted.

“On account of not filing the reply… the examination of the issue has been delayed. Hence, we impose the cost of ₹25,000 upon the Dusib for repeated non-compliance of the order of the tribunal,” the bench said in an order dated March 24. Dusib has been directed to deposit the penalty amount with the NGT Bar Association within a week.

NGT further asked the MCD to secure the openings or slits it had created to desilt drains, stating these may increase risk of accidents. The case will now be taken up on April 1.