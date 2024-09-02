NGT gives DJB 4 weeks to file ATR on rain water harvesting units

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for failing to take corrective action or suggesting remedial measures regarding groundwater contamination through faulty design of the rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures in the city and gave it four weeks to share details on the action taken so far, or it plans to do in the future, said an NGT order, dated August 28, issued on Monday. The National Green Tribunal was referring to an ongoing matter of groundwater contamination in Dwarka, where last year, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee found 180 out of 354 societies to be contaminating the groundwater table through rainwater harvesting systems. (HT Photo)

A bench, headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, said that despite being aware of the problem since 2021, DJB still did not place on record any data regarding the action taken.

NGT was referring to an ongoing matter of groundwater contamination in Dwarka, where last year, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) found 180 out of 354 societies to be contaminating the groundwater table through rainwater harvesting systems.

“DJB has placed on record, the old minutes of meeting for RWHs and borewells of CGHS Societies in Dwarka that took place on October 6, 2021. The minutes reveal that even at that time, there was an issue of contamination of the groundwater and it was noted that the chances of contamination are due to mixing of rain water with the waste water from different sources other than the rooftop rain water,” said a bench headed by NGT chairperson in its order.

DPCC in its observations had found high ammoniacal nitrogen and total dissolved solids in the groundwater collected from societies. NGT on May 15 had taken note of DPCC’s submission that this was on account of mixing of sewage with the groundwater, owing to a faulty design of the RWH pits approved by DJB. In the same month, DJB had been directed to examine the problem in Dwarka and take corrective action.